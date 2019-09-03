STREAMER, Michael L.

STREAMER - Michael L. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 1, 2019, devoted father of Michelle (Eric) Wrobel and Gregory Streamer; cherished grandfather of Justin and Jeremy; loving son of the late Leslie and Doris Streamer; dear brother of David (Margery) Streamer, the late Ann (late Stanley) Kureczka, the late Mary Lou Hedlund and the late Catherine O'Neill; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com