State Police: Man dies as result of motorcycle accident

A Pennsylvania man died Sunday from injuries resulting from a crash in the Village of Alexander the previous day, the New York State Police said Tuesday.

Frank L. Eckart, 65, of Saegertown, Penn., was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson eastbound on Broadway (State Route 20) in Alexander when he lost control while slowing to make a right turn on to State Route 98, police said.

Eckart and his 61-year-old passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and were transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Erie County Medical Center.