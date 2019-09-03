SIMCHICK, Ronald J.

10/28/40 - 9/3/18 My "One and Only"

You made my heart skip a beat when we first met on august 2, 1974. I remember the tall, handsome, soft-spoken gentleman with dimples (Oh those dimples!), dark brown eyes, mischievous grin. Your patience, humor and wit were never ending. My grief is still raw on the first anniversary of your passing. You're one in a million, who no one can replace. You'll remain in my heart for eternity. Rest in peace my "Silver Fox" "Tricia"