SCAROZZA, Anthony Clement

SCAROZZA - Anthony Clement August 31, 2019, died peacefully at 74 years of age. Anthony will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, his children, and grandson AJ (the apple of his eye). Beloved brother of Audrey Voit and the late Carolyn Nowak; also survived by many cousins and friends. Anthony generously gifted his body to The University at Buffalo School of Medicine.