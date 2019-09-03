Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 3, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Malcolm Gladwell, born on this date in 1963, “Who we are cannot be separated from where we’re from.”

OLD WAYS – When the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster, was built about 1810, life was filled with daily chores, which included cooking, spinning, weaving and woodcutting. Those and other activities from 200 years ago will be demonstrated and shared through hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday during Hull Farmstead Heritage Days.

Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children 8 to 14, free for those under 8. Reservations are not needed. For more info, call 741-7032 or visit hullfamilyhome.com.

STOP IN – All veterans are invited to attend the monthly meeting of Disabled American Veterans Roll of Honor Chapter 120 at 6 p.m. Thursday downstairs in the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Those who need to use an elevator will find one at the rear of the building. For more info, call 909-1713.

LIVING LEGEND – WKBW-TV meteorologist Mike Randall, who has been performing his one-man show, “Mark Twain Live,” for more than 47 years, dons his white suit to portray America’s greatest humorist again at 7 p.m. Friday in the Nancy Howe Auditorium at the David A. Howe Public Library, 155 N. Main St., Wellsville. Admission is free. For info, call 585-593-3410.

MUCH NEEDED – Research into a condition where fluid builds up in the brain, most commonly in babies and older adults, will get support from the seventh annual Walk to End Hydrocephalus on Saturday in Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the walk at 11 and a post-walk celebration at 1:30 p.m. There also will be kids activities. For more info and to register, call 697-4286 or visit supporthydroassoc.org.

COME CELEBRATE – Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, will unveil its new Distinguished Alumni Wall and the opening of its Dolce Valvo Art Center with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 in the NCCC Learning Commons building. All are welcome. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required by Thursday. Call the NCCC Alumni Office at 614-5910 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/alumni.

REUNION ALERT – Organizers of the Riverside High School Class of 1970 reunion next June 20 are collecting contact information for their classmates. Email Steve Korn at stevekorn52@gmail.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Richard Johnson, Ida Cannavo, Larry Rokitka, Al Wallack, Tracy Diina, Modesto Candelario, Tom Kumiega, Shawn Peters, Isabella Maloney, Roger Herle, Luke Vredenburg, Sally Weimer, Linda Matuszewski, Bridget Demarco, Stefan Bishop, Brenda Graff Bantle, Jackie Walker and Tyler Middlebrooks.

