Positive retail news: Macy's investing in its Walden Galleria store

Even as Macy's makes sweeping store closures, it is investing in its Walden Galleria location and betting on its success.

The company has chosen the Galleria store as one of 100 it will invest in and use to test new ideas. As part of the investment, the store will get physical upgrades, expanded product offerings and added customer service staff.

The store has new flooring, fitting rooms, LED lighting and restrooms. The fitting rooms have been relocated for better traffic flow and to maximize space.

The furniture and mattress departments are expanded, with virtual reality components that let customers virtually place Macy's furniture in their homes to see how it looks. A new "Customize It Shop" lets shoppers customize the fabric and color of some furniture purchases.

Macy's took the local demographic into account when revamping its product mix, with merchandise tailored to local consumers' tastes.

Macy's has also increased staffing levels and expanded store hours.

Fifty other stores got the same treatment last year. The changes are based on customer feedback.

As part of a downsizing plan announced in 2016, Macy's has been making its way through a list of 100 store closures, shutting them down one by one as their leases expire. The same year the closures were announced, it shuttered anchors at the McKinley and Eastern Hills malls. It also closed a Home store at McKinley Mall and Macy's Men's store at Boulevard Mall in 2017.

In addition to the Galleria store, a Macy's anchors Boulevard Mall.

The department store has had big hopes for its more affordable Macy's Backstage spin-off, but reports show it may have eaten away at its own sales, rather than taking significant market share away from competitors.