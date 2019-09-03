Share this article

Police warn against phone call scam involving Olean hospital

Authorities warned citizens Tuesday about a phone scam involving calls that purportedly are coming from Olean General Hospital.

The calls appear to come from a Boston, N.Y., number that shows on caller ID, with an individual claiming that Olean General Hospital is updating its records, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

The caller requests personal information, including Social Security numbers, bank routing numbers, etc. Officials stress that citizens not release any personal information or return any calls to this number.

If such calls are received, authorities encourage residents to call their local police agency.

