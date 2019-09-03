Super Bowl winner? Josh Allen TDs? Here are our NFL predictions

Buffalo News Sports Writers offer their predictions for the 2019 season.
Vic Carucci
AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Steelers
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Vikings
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Chargers, Browns
NFC wild cards: Packers, Seahawks
AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Saints
Super Bowl winner: Saints
League MVP: Drew Brees
Coach of the Year: Freddie Kitchens
Bills MVP: Josh Allen
Josh Allen TDs: 18
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes
Jay Skurski
AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Browns
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Bears
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Bills, Chargers
NFC wild cards: Seahawks, Falcons
AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Rams
Super Bowl winner: Rams
League MVP: Baker Mayfield
Coach of the Year: Andy Reid
Bills MVP: Tremaine Edmunds
Josh Allen passing TDs: 23
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes
Mark Gaughan
AFC East: New England
AFC North: Cleveland.
AFC South: Indianapolis
AFC West: Kansas City.
NFC East: Philadelphia.
NFC North: Minnesota.
NFC South: New Orleans.
NFC West: Los Angeles.
AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh.
NFC wild cards: Atlanta, San Francisco.
AFC champion: Kansas City.
NFC champion: Philadelphia.
Super Bowl winner: Philadelphia.
League MVP: Patrick Mahomes.
Coach of the Year: Sean Payton.
Bills MVP: Tremaine Edmunds.
Josh Allen Passing TDs: 22.
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary.
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes
Rachel Lenzi
AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Steelers
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Browns, Chargers
NFC wild cards: Falcons, Cowboys
AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Eagles
Super Bowl winner: Chiefs
League MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin
Bills MVP: Josh Allen
Josh Allen passing TDs: 17
Bills rushing leader: Frank Gore
Bills receptions leader: Zay Jones
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes
Jason Wolf
AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Browns
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Chargers, Steelers
NFC wild cards: Bears, Falcons
AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Eagles
Super Bowl winner: Eagles
League MVP: Carson Wentz
Coach of the Year: Matt LaFleur
Bills MVP: Josh Allen
Josh Allen passing TDs: 19
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary
Bills receptions leader: John Brown
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes
Milt Northrup
AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Titans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Bears
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Browns, Chargers
NFC wild cards: Seahawks, Vikings.
AFC champion: Patriots
NFC champion: Saints
Super Bowl winner: Saints
League MVP: Alvin Kamara
Coach of the Year: Sean Payton
Bills MVP: Tremaine Edmunds
Josh Allen passing TDs: 24
Bills rushing leader: T.J. Yeldon
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Ed OIiver
Story topics: Cole Beasley/ Jerry Hughes/ John Brown/ Josh Allen/ New England Patriots/ Philadelphia Eagles/ super bowl
