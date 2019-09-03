Share this article

Super Bowl winner? Josh Allen TDs? Here are our NFL predictions

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
Buffalo News Sports Writers offer their predictions for the 2019 season.

Vic Carucci

AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Steelers
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs

NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Vikings
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams

AFC wild cards: Chargers, Browns
NFC wild cards: Packers, Seahawks

AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Saints

Super Bowl winner: Saints

League MVP: Drew Brees
Coach of the Year: Freddie Kitchens

Bills MVP: Josh Allen
Josh Allen TDs: 18
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes

Jay Skurski

AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Browns
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs

NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Bears
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams

AFC wild cards: Bills, Chargers
NFC wild cards: Seahawks, Falcons

AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Rams

Super Bowl winner: Rams
League MVP: Baker Mayfield
Coach of the Year: Andy Reid

Bills MVP: Tremaine Edmunds
Josh Allen passing TDs: 23
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes

Mark Gaughan

AFC East: New England
AFC North: Cleveland.
AFC South: Indianapolis
AFC West: Kansas City.

NFC East: Philadelphia.
NFC North: Minnesota.
NFC South: New Orleans.
NFC West: Los Angeles.

AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh.
NFC wild cards: Atlanta, San Francisco.

AFC champion: Kansas City.
NFC champion: Philadelphia.

Super Bowl winner: Philadelphia.
League MVP: Patrick Mahomes.
Coach of the Year: Sean Payton.

Bills MVP: Tremaine Edmunds.
Josh Allen Passing TDs: 22.
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary.
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes

Rachel Lenzi

AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Steelers
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs

NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams

AFC wild cards: Browns, Chargers
NFC wild cards: Falcons, Cowboys

AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Eagles

Super Bowl winner: Chiefs
League MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin

Bills MVP: Josh Allen
Josh Allen passing TDs: 17
Bills rushing leader: Frank Gore
Bills receptions leader: Zay Jones
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes

Jason Wolf

AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Browns
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs

NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams

AFC wild cards: Chargers, Steelers
NFC wild cards: Bears, Falcons

AFC champion: Chiefs
NFC champion: Eagles

Super Bowl winner: Eagles
League MVP: Carson Wentz
Coach of the Year: Matt LaFleur

Bills MVP: Josh Allen
Josh Allen passing TDs: 19
Bills rushing leader: Devin Singletary
Bills receptions leader: John Brown
Bills sack leader: Jerry Hughes

Milt Northrup

AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Titans
AFC West: Chiefs

NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Bears
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams

AFC wild cards: Browns, Chargers
NFC wild cards: Seahawks, Vikings.

AFC champion: Patriots
NFC champion: Saints

Super Bowl winner: Saints

League MVP: Alvin Kamara
Coach of the Year: Sean Payton

Bills MVP: Tremaine Edmunds
Josh Allen passing TDs: 24
Bills rushing leader: T.J. Yeldon
Bills receptions leader: Cole Beasley
Bills sack leader: Ed OIiver

