LUCAS, Joanne B. (Bissonette)

LUCAS - Joanne B. (nee Bissonette)

September 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Paul Lucas; dear mother of Cheryl (late Raymond) Canfield and Keith Lucas; grandmother of Danielle, Sean Lucas and Raymond Canfield; sister of Raymond P. (late Ann) and the late Rev. A. Joseph Bissonette; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Joseph University Church on Friday at 10 AM, followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com