LISICK, Frank Michael Jr.

LISICK - Frank Michael, Jr. On September 1, 2019, Frank M., Jr. of Williamsville, NY passed away at the age of 84. Frank is survived by his wife the former Roma Margretta Beishline, of 61 years, his daughters Roma Marie (John) Armstrong, Karen Ann Lisick and Christine Ellen (late Michael) Riley, his granddaughter Roma Marisa (Charles Stuart) Shickel, and one great-grandson Ryan Stuart Shickel; also survived by his brother Andrew Frank (Helen) Lisick, niece Daria Ann Lisick and nephew Andrew Michael Lisick. Upon graduation from Union College he served in the United States Air Force and then went on to work in various capacities at Westinghouse Electrical and Columbus McKinnon. He was a member of the Amherst Jaycees, Rotary Club of the Tonawandas, Tonawanda Industrial Expansion Corporation, and the DeGraff Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. The family will be present Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY Chapter. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com