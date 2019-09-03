Letter: We need a few revisions to our nation’s document

The following are suggested revisions to the Declaration of Independence.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all women and men, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexuality or creed, are created equal, that they are endowed by the virtue of their humanity with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

The history of the present president of the United States is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, “all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over the people.

To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.”

He has waged war on the sacred institution of the free press.

He has incited violence against peaceful citizens.

“He has held in contempt legislative bodies.”

“He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners.”

He has directed federal agencies to rip children from the arms of their mothers.

“He has obstructed Justice” by attacking the Judiciary.

“He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people.” (Mississippi)

He has betrayed our most loyal allies and given praise to the world’s most abhorrent tyrants.

“He has cut off trade” from significant parts of the world.

He perpetuates anti-Semitism.

“He has plundered our treasury” by giving tax cuts to those who hold the masses in crushing cycles of debt.

“He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the border of our country.”

“He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us,” pitting citizens and brethren against each other.

We, therefore, the people of the United States of America, solemnly publish and declare,” that the president of the United States shall be removed from office by a vote of the people on Nov. 3, 2020.

Patrick Braunscheidel

West Seneca