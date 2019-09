First President Trump declares himself a genius, and the only one who can solve the world’s problems, but so far, he is just creating new problems.

Now Trump claims to be “the chosen one.” Talk about a slippery slope, this guy is delusional.

He should be the first patient at one of the mental institutions he wants to open to house all the mentally ill mass shooters responsible for gun violence in this country.

Nancy Johnston

Cheektowaga