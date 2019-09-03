Letter: Sizing up the president by his cognitive traits

It is somewhat difficult to write this because I don’t want to be mean to the diehard followers of President Trump, but here goes. According to the British publication The Independent, it is easier to be mean than kind if you are not that smart.

“A neurological study conducted by Jason S. Moser of Michigan State University has shown that the brains of smart people actually react differently to mistakes,” the article says.

People whose higher order thinking is less developed blame others for their mistakes. Do you know someone on the national stage who constantly blames President Obama?

A Cornell University study showed that “less competent people don’t just overestimate their own skills, they also don’t recognize when someone else’s skills are superior. More competent people listen attentively and consider all arguments before making their decisions.”

Do you know someone on the national stage who rarely thinks before he speaks and tweets?

A study by Russell James of Texas Tech University found that “People with higher cognitive ability are better able to understand and fulfill the needs of distant others.”

An intelligent person has a greater likelihood of assessing the needs of other people in a kind and effective way. Is separating families at the southern border and now indefinitely detaining them meeting their needs?

Less intelligent people believe themselves to be better than and above others. Do you know who recently called himself “the Chosen One”? It isn’t just the president who could use some brain development; it is also his diehard followers.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo