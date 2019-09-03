Letter: Let’s not forget good priests in our churches and schools

The past year’s media coverage has offered a glimpse into the horrors of abuse inflicted on the children of our diocese by some priests and religious (and I do not include Bishop Richard Malone in this group). However, this is a narrow lens through which to see our church.

Let’s not forget about the hundreds of faithful, good priests who run our parishes, the hubs of sacramental life and charitable works in our neighborhoods.

Nor should we forget about the faithful and good priests and religious who founded many of our colleges, high schools and hospitals, as well as the many who still serve at these institutions.

The individuals who inflicted such harm on children and their families did not share in the mission of the church.

I am sure that many of us can think of several priests and religious who do.

Dr. Rose Hershenov

Kenmore