Letter: Dixon’s political backers are cause for concern

As the political season is underway I have noted several things that make me concerned for the future of Erie County.

The Republican-endorsed candidate for county executive, Lynne Dixon, has aligned herself with indicted Rep. Chris Collins and Republican aide Chris Grant to manage her campaign. I have not forgotten how these people nearly destroyed Erie County while Collins ran us into the ground, closing health clinics, cutting library funding and driving taxes up.

His mouthpiece Grant was investigated by the FBI in connection with the Collins insider trading case.

Still, somehow they are hoping to deceive residents once again. People are known by the company they keep, and we see that the Republican who wants to be our next county executive approves of them guiding her campaign.

I, for one, do not want to return to the days of a dysfunctional county that lacked any progress run by this cast of characters.

Terri Schelter

Hamburg