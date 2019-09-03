GRACIE, Gordon D.

GRACIE - Gordon D. Of Bowmansville, NY, September 2, 2019, husband of Marilyn (nee Kirsch); loving father of Marc (Ashley); grandfather of Layla and Avery; brother of Patricia (Charles) Battaglia; also predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com