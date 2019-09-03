GASIOR, Richard "Dick"

Of North Tonawanda, age 74, passed away on August 31, 2019 surrounded by a loving family, loving husband of Joan (nee Clark); proud father of Lynn (Sean) Rake, Vicky (Darryl) Witkop and Lori Waite; adored grandfather of Ashley, Chelsea, Stephen and Abby; loving son of the late Stanley and Jane Gasior; dear brother of Wayne (Arlene) Gasior and the late Diane (late Skip) Fingerlow. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 2:30-6:30 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Services will follow at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice. Online guest registry may be made at www.wattengel.com