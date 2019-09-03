FLANDERS, Audrey J. (Mekus)

September 1, 2019, at age 86, beloved wife of the late William L. Flanders, Jr.; devoted mother of Karen (Daniel) Gambino, Gary (Samantha), Roger (Lori), Mark (Jill) Flanders and the late David Flanders; loving grandmother of Jason, Jill, Jonathon (Erin) Schiavone, Stephanie (Dustin) Ashmore, Jake, Jarek (Kelly), Gavin Flanders and Lindsey (Steven) Baker; great-grandmother of Antonio, Jason, Mariah, Joseph, Jon, Giavanna, Gianni and Jaxon. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM from St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Entombment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com