Deaths Death Notices
FLANDERS, Audrey J. (Mekus)
FLANDERS - Audrey J. (nee Mekus)
September 1, 2019, at age 86, beloved wife of the late William L. Flanders, Jr.; devoted mother of Karen (Daniel) Gambino, Gary (Samantha), Roger (Lori), Mark (Jill) Flanders and the late David Flanders; loving grandmother of Jason, Jill, Jonathon (Erin) Schiavone, Stephanie (Dustin) Ashmore, Jake, Jarek (Kelly), Gavin Flanders and Lindsey (Steven) Baker; great-grandmother of Antonio, Jason, Mariah, Joseph, Jon, Giavanna, Gianni and Jaxon. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM from St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Entombment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook