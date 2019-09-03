Falls man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on 2 city police officers

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Monday after he was accused of pulling a gun on two city police officers, according to a Niagara Falls Police Department report.

Police said James A. Manz, 50, of Woodlawn Avenue was charged two felony counts of menacing a police officer and one count of disorderly conduct by creating a hazardous condition.

According to the police report, officers had been responding to a complaint on Woodlawn Avenue when one of the officers observed an "extremely agitated" man approach a pickup truck and grab from it a long gun with a black barrel and a wood stock that he allegedly aimed toward two officers who had their backs to him.

The report said Manz retreated to the pickup and sped off from the scene. Police eventually stopped Manz at Woodlawn and Hyde Park Boulevard. One of the officers drew his service revolver and gave orders for Manz to exit the pickup, after which he was arrested and taken into custody, according to the report.