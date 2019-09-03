Share this article

Drug dealer caught with almost 2/3 of a kilo of fentanyl gets 10 years in prison

Narcotics investigators with the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police Department and Homeland Security seized about 600 grams of the powerful opioid fentanyl during a raid at a home on Zenner Street in Buffalo in March. (Photo courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff's Office)
A Buffalo drug dealer who was caught during a raid at a Zenner Street house with nearly two-thirds of a kilo of fentanyl was sentenced Tuesday by State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to 10 years in prison.

Willie Lloyd, 39, previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Between Nov. 3, 2018, and March 4, 2019, Lloyd sold fentanyl to an undercover officer on eight separate occasions, prosecutors said.

In March, the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit, aided by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and the Homeland Security’s Border Enforcement Security Task Force, raided the house on Zenner.

Investigators seized what they described as a "large package of fentanyl," along with smaller quantities of Suboxone, as well as Narcan, an antidote for opioid overdose.

Illicitly produced fentanyl is often mixed in with heroin to increase potency – it can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and much cheaper to make, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

