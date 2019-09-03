Driver gets to 1 to 3 years in prison for wrong-way collision on Route 33

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular assault has been sentenced in Erie County Court to one to three years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Rodney Borden Jr., 30, was under the influence of alcohol when he drove a vehicle the wrong way on the inbound Route 33 near Locust Street in downtown Buffalo and collided head-on with another vehicle, prosecutors said.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at Erie County Medical Center, and she continues to recover from the serious injuries she suffered in the crash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Buffalo Police Officer Mark Andrejak of the Accident Investigation Unit for his work in investigating the crash.

The case was prosecuted by Erie County Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.