City to pay $130,000 to man who hit light pole lying on Scajaquada

The City of Buffalo will pay $130,000 to a motorist who incurred permanent injuries after driving into a streetlight pole that was lying across Route 198.

Thomas Jones, 72, was driving to work in July 2012, traveling westbound on Route 198 between Parkside and Delaware avenues at about 4:30 a.m. when he struck the light pole, according to paperwork filed by the city's Law Department.

Jones, who filed a civil lawsuit in State Supreme Court, was forced to retire early as a NFTA bus driver following the accident. He underwent surgery for back and neck injuries and was left with permanent restrictions on rage of motion, strength and activities, according to the paperwork.

Jones initially asked for $600,000.

The $130,000 settlement was agreed to on Aug. 12. The Common Council approved the settlement Tuesday.

Route 198 is a state roadway, but the streetlight poles are owned and maintained by the city.