City of Tonawanda police charge man accused of stealing firefighter's vehicle

City of Tonawanda police announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in the theft of a city firefighter's vehicle.

Ryan C. Richeal, 32, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the July 29 theft of a 2017 Chevrolet SUV belonging to a City of Tonawanda firefighter. Richeal was pulled over, and a Department of Motor Vehicles check also showed he had a suspended license as well as three outstanding warrants from Buffalo, North Tonawanda (resisting arrest) and the Town of Tonawanda (stolen vehicle).

Police said Richeal is also responsible for the July 22 theft of a vehicle from Gary’s Service, 265 Main St. A 1999 Jeep was stolen from the lot. Both the SUV and the Jeep were eventually recovered.

"Richeal has been on our radar since August," Capt. Frederic Foels said, "but up until this morning, we hadn’t been able to locate him."

Richeal was held for court and bail was set at $15,000.