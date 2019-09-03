Buffalo State student reports being robbed at knifepoint

A Buffalo State College student reported Tuesday that he was robbed at knifepoint at about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to University Police.

The victim told police that, while he was riding his bicycle on the bike path along Elmwood Avenue in front of Rockwell Hall, a white car with tinted windows pulled up beside him. He said a man emerged from the car and flashed a fixed-blade knife before demanding his backpack, which the victim handed over. The victim said the suspect retreated to his vehicle and drove away from campus, leaving the victim physically unharmed.

The victim described the alleged assailant as a white male, about 6-feet, four-inches, bald and wearing blue jeans and a tank top.

Those who may have information are being asked to call University Police at (716) 878-6333, or to call the confidential tip line at (716) 878-3166.