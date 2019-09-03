Share this article

Buffalo police and Canisius College officers investigate report of shot fired

Buffalo police and Canisius College public safety officers are investigating a report of a shot fired at a man shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Main Street and Humboldt Parkway, authorities said.

The man informed Canisius officers that while he was walking in that area five men exited a dark colored Nissan SUV and began chasing him. One of the men reportedly fired a gun at him but he was not struck, according to Kimberly Beaty, the college's director of public safety.

Buffalo police were summoned to the scene, according to Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, who said, "We're investigating but we have no suspects at this time."

Beaty said, "None of the participants were a part of the Canisius College community."

The five men and their vehicle, she said, were last seen heading toward Oakgrove Avenue.

People were asked by Beaty to avoid the area of Main and Humboldt because "it is an active crime scene."

Lou Michel – Lou Michel is the main crime reporter for The Buffalo News and co-author of the best-seller, "American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing." He has received numerous state and national journalism awards.

