Buffalo considers moratorium on new vape shops

Buffalo has taken the first step in placing a moratorium on new vape shops in the city.

The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution directing the Law department to research the city's ability to enact a six-month moratorium and to draft an ordinance for the Council to consider.

The moratorium would stop the city from granting licenses for new vape shops. More than a dozen such shops operate in the city, according to Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, who introduced the resolution.

"What I'm proposing does not affect any current businesses," he said.

The proposal comes in the wake of the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounding the alarm last month about the possible effects of vaping. News reports have found that dozens of people have been hospitalized with breathing disorders and lung illnesses that doctors have connected with vaping.