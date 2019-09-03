Share this article

print logo

Buffalo considers moratorium on new vape shops

Man smoking an e-cigarette. (News file photo)
Published |Updated

Buffalo has taken the first step in placing a moratorium on new vape shops in the city.

The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution directing the Law department to research the city's ability to enact a six-month moratorium and to draft an ordinance for the Council to consider.

The moratorium would stop the city from granting licenses for new vape shops. More than a dozen such shops operate in the city, according to Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, who introduced the resolution.

"What I'm proposing does not affect any current businesses," he said.

The proposal comes in the wake of the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounding the alarm last month about the possible effects of vaping. News reports have found that dozens of people have been hospitalized with breathing disorders and lung illnesses that doctors have connected with vaping.

 

Deidre Williams – Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment