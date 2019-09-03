Second-year referee Clay Martin to lead crew for Bills-Jets

Second-year Clay Martin will be the referee for the Bills' opener Sunday against the New York Jets.

As we noted at the end of last season, seven Bills games were worked by first-year referees last season.

Officials threw the most flags in a season in NFL history last year. First-year referees Shawn Hochuli and Shawn Smith called the most penalties, with Hochuli’s crew handing out an NFL-record 253 and Smith’s crew assessing 228.

Martin’s crew worked two Bills games – at Minnesota and home against the Jets. The Bills were called for 12 penalties that cost them 184 yards against the Vikings and seven penalties for 47 yards against New York.