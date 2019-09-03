Winner. Savage. Goofy. Bills' teammates describe Josh Allen in one word

A lot of words have been used to describe Josh Allen. The Buffalo News asked Allen's Bills teammates if they could only use one word to describe the star quarterback, what would it be and why?

Spencer Long: Winner

"I just see a guy who is extremely competitive and athletic in everything he does. I really like playing for that – a guy that no matter how we need to get it done, he's going to get it done. He'll use his legs, he'll use his arm, he's a smart football player. He's had a great camp and I'm excited to see where he can go."

Jordan Poyer: Competitor

"I mean, you just see it in his eyes. See it when he’s out there on the practice field, when he’s out there in the game. You know, he hates to lose more than he likes to win. A guy with that kind of attitude, I’ll take him on my team every time."

Patrick DiMarco: Playful

"He’s like a big kid. He reminds me of a 14-year-old sometimes."

Frank Gore: Ballplayer

"He’s going to do whatever it takes to win as a quarterback. He can run, but he can also sit in the pocket. Me being here for a little time now, that kid loves the game, man. I love playing with guys who respect the game like that. You can tell he’s taking steps in the right direction."

Levi Wallace: Goofy

"He has something with me. He’s always messing around with me every time I walk past him, just doing weird stuff, making weird noises."

Lee Smith: Special

"He has a great ability to separate on and off the field. He’s one of the guys. Sometimes there can be a little bit of a disconnect with the locker room and a quarterback, and there’s zero of that here with Josh. I’ve said it before: He’s an 8-year-old off the field and he’s a grown-ass man on it. I think that’s the best way to say it. The most important person in the building is what he is, and that’s not the way he acts. But then when we’re on the field, there’s no bones about who our leader is. He takes control of everything. He manages everything and he puts all of us at ease so we can do our jobs."

Matt Milano: Leader

"He just attracts people to him. You know how some guys, you’re like, ‘Oh, he’s trying to be a leader?’ He just naturally attracts people on the field and outside the facility."

Julian Stanford: Heart

"His competitive nature. His wanting to win, get better, be better. Just his drive. His motivation, his dedication, his leadership. All of that stands out."

Devin Singletary: Energetic

"How he walks around, he’s always full of energy. The way he walks around, he’s always full of energy. I never see him down. He’s always in a positive mindset. You could be having a bad day, but you see that and it lifts your spirits up."

Jordan Phillips: Fun

"He always has a smile on his face. He lights up a room when he walks in, he's a lot of fun when he's around. I really enjoy him."

Cole Beasley: Cannon

"He's got a gun. Like, the first couple of weeks I came in, he was firing that thing. And I actually had to tell him, 'Dude, I'm right here. Right now, we're in routes on air and it's tough. When there's linemen in there and I can't see you, it's going to be really tough because I'm not going to see you. I'm just going to see the ball.' But he's improved so much in that regard and now he just places it to me. It's perfect."

John Brown: Leader

"The way he carries himself. He's a young player, but he's always willing to lead the group. Every day, he comes ready to work. He carries himself like a veteran."

Micah Hyde: Competitor

"He’s a young, silly guy, but at the end of the day, he’s always out there trying to compete. It doesn’t matter if it’s football, ping pong, basketball, it doesn’t matter. He’s a competitor. And that’s what we want in our quarterback. He’s our quarterback and we have 100% faith in him."

Lorenzo Alexander: Malleable

"I think he's been extremely coachable, receiving information, obviously, from (Brian) Daboll but even Matt (Barkley) and Derek (Anderson) last year. Just receiving that and really trying to change his game. And I've seen the fruits of that just on the field this year in OTAs, the preseason, just his command and stuff with the ball. He's still growing and then I think just as a person, too, being more aware of who he is and some of the situations that he's grown from and listening."

Jerry Hughes: Electric

“Just the way he leads the team, his arm, his ability, playmaking ability. I mean, he can pretty much do everything. If the pocket breaks down or something like that, he's able to scramble and get you 15, if not a touchdown. He can throw the ball pretty much all around the field. arm can reach over to 80 yards. I mean, he's a smart guy. He's doing a great job of just leading us right now, being a young guy that he is picking up on the offense the second year, so electric is the word."

Robert Foster: Amazing

"He’s just got everything. He’s got the arm, got the speed, got the strength. He’s an elite athlete.”

Taron Johnson: Competitive

"It’s his fight out there. He’s always out there trying to win. You can see it the way he plays. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win."

Dion Dawkins: Swaggy

"He's just his own person. He has his own swag to him, meaning he's just Josh. What he's doing, nobody can do. He's just a big white kid with swag. It's hard to come by, but it's the truth."

Matt Barkley: Competitor

"One word would be inappropriate. It's an inside joke. So I'll go with competitor. He wants to be the best he can."

Harrison Phillips: Unstoppable

"Mindset, his approach. The way he views himself. His self-confidence on game day. He's Mike Tyson in a fight. He don't give a (expletive)."

Reid Ferguson: Charming

"He always has a smile on his face and puts everybody in a good mood."

Shaq Lawson: Savage

"He's a dog. He don't back down from nobody. When he comes around, you know what he's going to give you."

Tre'Davious White: Ascending

"He's getting better and better. You could just tell just from practicing against him, from last (year's) OTAs to this OTAs, the second-year jump, you can see it for sure in his decision-making, making accurate throws. And then reading defenses, too. So I feel like you know you've been doing a great job against us."

Zay Jones: Buffalo

"I think he’s the perfect representation of what this city needs. It’s just his genetic makeup. Leadership, grit, toughness. He’s a superhero, man."