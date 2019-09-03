Bills' unofficial depth chart for opener has Cody Ford starting at tackle

The Bills' unofficial depth chart for the season opener against the New York Jets has rookie Cody Ford as the starter at right tackle and Jon Feliciano at guard.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that the team feels comfortable with Ford, the team's second-round pick, at either guard or tackle. He worked with the first-team offensive line at tackle during practice Monday.

The rest of the offensive line is center Mitch Morse, left guard Quinton Spain and left tackle Dion Dawkins, as expected.

Spencer Long, who worked with the first group Monday, is listed as the backup to Feliciano at right guard with Feliciano listed as the backup center.

Assuming the Bills open this way, Feliciano will be making the ninth start of his NFL career. He started four times last season for the Oakland Raiders in Weeks 5-7 and Week 3.

Other notes: