BECK, Richard W.

BECK - Richard W. Age 90, September 1, 2019, beloved husband of Mildred "Mickie" (nee Peterson); devoted father of Christopher Beck, Timothy (Michelle) Beck, Thomas (Mary Donna) Beck and Theresa Beck; adored grandfather of Sarah (Patrick) Ryan, Katherine (Jonathan) Strizak, Alexander (Ashley) Beck, Thomas Jr. (Jessica) Beck, Michael Lesinski, Matthew (Kara) Beck, Justin Beck, Jennifer (Kevin) Webb, Cody Lanthier and Ethan Beck and 13 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Joan (late Ed) Slowinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM in St. Andrew's Parish, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, (please assemble at church). For online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com