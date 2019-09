Holes in one

Pete Illenz, on the 125-yard 10th hole at Tan Tara, with a gap wedge.

Jim Kuryak, on the 115-yard 11th hole at Niagara Frontier, with a pitching wedge.

Steve Murphy, on the 156-yard 11th hole at Gowanda, with a 6-iron.

Tom Radice, on the 168-yard 12th hole at Crag Burn, with a 7-iron.

John Spanbauer, on the 174-yard 15th hole at Ivy Ridge, with a driver.

Danny Warner, on the 142-yard 13th hole at Grover Cleveland, with a 5-wood.