ALLAN-WEAVER, Helen L. (Henry)

Of Tonawanda, formerly of Watertown, entered into rest on September 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Gordon Allan and the late Peter Weaver; devoted mother of Peter Weaver, Gordon (Deborah) Allan and Babara Allan; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Anslem and Minnie Henry; dear sister of ten siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 12 Noon-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, on Monday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com