3 can't-miss shows: Moon Hooch, Wovenhand, the Go Rounds

Moon Hooch, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.), $20.

Experimental jazz outfit Moon Hooch will be returning to the Cobblestone District for its latest local visit.

The former New York City subway buskers turned must-see touring machine shared its collaborative new single "Rise" in June. The refined song sees the evolving trio adding rap verses from hip-hop artist Tonio Sagan to its danceable foundation, while the track's electronic-laced production recalls some of Bon Iver's more recent work.

The bombastic act has a habit of delivering some memorable sets in downtown Buffalo, including a performance at the inaugural Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival and an explosive New Year's Eve appearance at Buffalo Iron Works, both in 2017. If you slept on any of Moon Hooch's past area gigs, take a few minutes and watch the group's Tiny Desk performance to get an idea of what you are getting yourself into.

Electronic quartet Jaw Gems from Portland, Maine, will open the evening.

Wovenhand, 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $15.

Denver alt-country act Wovenhand will be making a special appearance in downtown Buffalo to cap off one of summer's final weekends.

Led by former 16 Horsepower frontman and songwriter David Eugene Edwards, the project has been releasing haunting collections of Gothic folk, heavily indebted to Edwards' deep religious beliefs, since forming in 2003. The often menacing work recalls the likes of Nick Cave and Mark Lanagen.

The band has hinted that the follow-up to 2016's rather heavy "Star Treatment" is nearly complete and has promised to road test the new material while on its current tour itinerary.

Dark Americana group Jaye Jayle, currently on tour with Wovenhand, will open. Instrumental post-rock outfit Settlement will provide local support.

The Go Rounds, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10.

Endlessly touring Michigan psych-pop act the Go Rounds is once again back on the road, this time to support its latest release "whatever you may be." Shared this spring, the album, the group's most sonically ambitious effort to date, continues to see the Go Rounds distance itself from its early folkie days and shift into psych-infused Americana territory that recalls the likes of Night Moves, Foxygen and MGMT.

Thanks to a very successful Kickstarter project, the financial burden of recording the new album was drastically lessened by the band's loyal followers. The crowd funds allowed the band to have the new material pressed on vinyl and assisted with a never-cheap radio publicity campaign.