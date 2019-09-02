Two DWI arrests made during and after Bills-Vikings game

Orchard Park police charged two men with driving while intoxicated Thursday night during and after the Buffalo Bills preseason game at New Era Field.

A two-vehicle crash at 9:10 p.m. at California and Milestrip roads resulted in the arrest of Adam M. Grace, 27, of Niagara Falls, police said. Grace, who was driving a vehicle that rear-ended another vehicle, failed several field sobriety tests at the scene and later registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.14%, police said Monday. He was also charged with following too closely and unlawful possession of marijuana.

At about 11:45 p.m., police were called after a vehicle had driven off the roadway near Southwestern Boulevard and Webster Road. Officers found a vehicle in a field about 50 yards from the street, according to police.

Alexander J. Berlin, 22, of West Seneca, failed several field sobriety tests at the scene and later registered a BAC of 0.15%, according to police. He was also charged with imprudent speed and passing a stop sign.