TRAUTMAN - George H., Jr. Age 94, of the Tonawandas, died September 1, 2019 at Buffalo VA Hospital. Husband of 58 years to Myra A. (nee Simon) Trautman who died in 2009. Father of James D. Trautman, Carol (Tom) Halstead, Joyce (Phillip) Bobrowski, Linda Trautman and the late Paul Trautman who died in 2019; grandfather of Christopher (Carmella Mahoney) Trautman, Tyler (Julia) Halstead, Hannah Halstead and the late Elizabeth Halstead; brother of the late Betty J. (late George) Salterelli. Also survived by his dear friend Anne Miller and nieces, nephews and many friends. George was a 1943 graduate of THS and a 1950 graduate of the University of Buffalo. He served with the U.S. Navy Seabees during WWII and is a member of U.S. Navy Seabees Veterans Island X-8. George worked as an Industrial Design Engineer for 35 years at Niagara Machine & Tool Works. He was an active member of Episcopal Church of the Advent for many years and held many positions and leadership roles for numerous church activities. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 AM in Episcopal Church of the Advent, 54 Delaware Rd., Kenmore. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at the church. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions are preferred to Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com