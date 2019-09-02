Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 2, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to tennis great Jimmy Connors, born on this date in 1952, “Experience is a great advantage. The problem is that when you get the experience, you’re too damned old to do anything about it.”

NEW SEASON – The weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series shifts back into gear Tuesday in the Ring of Knowledge in the Central Library on Lafayette Square. It’s sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature.

The program on “The Arts and Creativity” opens at noon with a Great Courses video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.” At 12:30 p.m., Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, will speak. Admission is free. You can bring a lunch.

GIFT IDEAS – Circle II Women’s Group from First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., Town of Tonawanda, will hold its Early Autumn Sale and luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Mini-Boutique, Thrift Shop and Plant Place will be open. Lunch, including an entree, fresh-baked pie and a beverage, will be served for $6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

COME ON BOARD – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Board of Directors and other committees. Applicants must be Niagara County residents over 18 years old. Meetings are held once a month in the CCE administration building, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. For details, call interim executive director Jim Fallon at 443-8839, ext. 234, or email jcf293@cornell.edu. Deadline to apply is Sept. 27.

ON YOUR TOES – Local ballet students are invited to audition for children’s roles in the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” which will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre.

Auditions will be held at 5 p.m. next Monday in Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy, 200 Michigan St., Lockport, and will be led by Moscow Ballet ballerina Olga Pasternak.

Roles, developed for seven different skill levels, include party children, little mice, snowflakes, snow maidens and supporting roles in “Variations.” The Moscow Ballet recruits local dancers under its Dance-with-Us program for all of its “Great Russian Nutcracker” tours.

Auditions are free, although there may be a minimal casting or rehearsal fee. Costumes will be provided. Dancers will have a dress rehearsal on stage with the Russian company on the day of the performance. To register, visit nutcracker.com/dance.

