PICI, Vita M. (Miano)

PICI - Vita M. (nee Miano)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mariano A. Pici; devoted mother of Martin Pici (Colleen Gress), Frances Pici (Neil Hayden), Ann (Charles) Gilbert and the late Jason (Jennifer) Pici; cherished Nani of Martin Pici, Charles Gilbert and Rebecca Gilbert; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Anne Miano; dear sister of Sharon Campbell, Linda (late Ronald) Swackhamer and Anthony (Pamela) Miano; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com