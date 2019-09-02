MURPHY-SCHERFF, Evelyn T.

MURPHY-SCHERFF - Evelyn T. Of Derby, NY. August 29, 2019. Wife of the late James Murphy and Raymond Scherff; loving mother of Clifford (Betsy) Murphy, Eileen Murphy, the late Diane (Mike) Cosenza, Janet Joseph and Jay Murphy; stepmother of Lyn McNeal, Pam (Rich) Emmerling, late Gary (Florence) Scherff and Judy (William) Jochen; also survived by many grand and great-grandchildren. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 132 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ.