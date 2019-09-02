MONTGOMERY, William Edgar "Bill"

MONTGOMERY - William Edgar

Lifelong resident of Colden, NY, passed away on August 31, 2019. Husband of Joan; father of Donna (Dave McKellar), Susan (Michael Penosa) and Anne (Gary Steff); grandfather to Jennifer Baker, Cody and Joshua Steff and Hunter Carr; brother of Mary (Joseph Czaja) and late Richard. Services will be held at Bill's residence at 9110 Center Street, Holland, on Wednesday, September 4th, with visitation starting at 11:00 am, with service to follow at 1:00 pm. He was born on May 21, 1937 at 9110 Center Street, Holland, NY where he resided for his entire life. Bill served as Town Justice of Colden for 31 years. He was a retired bus driver and Transportation Supervisor of Holland Central School, a milk truck driver for Walden Schmitt, and a Maintenance Engineer for Channel 4 and 7 towers. Bill had a passionate love for his dairy and beef farm and collection of tractors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colden Fire Company. Condolences and directions available: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com