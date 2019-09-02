Mexican man, Ecuadorians taken into federal custody after Niagara Falls traffic stop

Four people were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents following a traffic stop Sunday night in Niagara Falls, according to a city police report.

Niagara Falls police pulled over the driver of an SUV with Illinois license plates at about 6 p.m. on Cayuga Drive after the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Cayuga and Tuscarora Road, according to the report.

After the driver handed the police officer a Mexican government-issued identification card, the officer contacted Border Patrol officials. Border agents who arrived at the scene determined the driver was a Mexican citizen and three other vehicle occupants were citizens of Ecuador, according to the report.

The Falls police report did not include information about why the individuals were taken into custody. A Border Patrol spokesman could not be reached Monday.