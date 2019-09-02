MARKS, Patrick Walter

MARKS - Patrick Walter Beloved husband of Camille (Santasiero) Marks; loving father of Cheryl Marks Hayek, Caroline (Christopher) Alterio, Patrick (Jacqueline) Marks and Carin (Michael) Barron; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of nine; brother of Susan (Ed) Johnson, William Marks, late Philip (Linda) Marks, late Kathleen (Michael) Ganger and late Michael Marks; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 10:30 AM, followed by Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com