KING, Eric D.

KING - Eric D. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 31, 2019. Loving son of Concetta (nee Giallella) King and the late Duane King; cherished grandson of Josephine Giallella; also survived by aunt Beany, aunt Linda, as well as other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A service will follow at 7 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com