KEGLER, David J.

KEGLER - David J. Of Lancaster, NY, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Bryce); loving father of Amy (James) Over, Jill (Kenneth) Palmer and the late Joseph Kegler; grandfather of Thomas, Elizabeth, Kaelyn, Zoey and Aria; son of Geraldine (late Amos) Long and John (Jane) Kegler; brother of Michael (Sandy) Kegler, Kevin (Anne) Kegler, Kim Kegler and Kelly Finch; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Wednesday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com