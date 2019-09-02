Jamestown man with history of domestic violence faces more charges

A 24-year-old Jamestown man with a history of domestic violence was arrested by police early Monday after he destroyed a cellphone family members were using to call 911 early Monday to report another domestic incident, according to Jamestown police.

Officers responded at 2:18 a.m. to an Allendale Avenue home where they determined Christopher Vega Rivera had unlawfully restrained the parent of two children and broke the cellphone being used to call for help, police said.

When officers attempted to arrest Rivera, he tried to break away from them, the officers said.

Rivera was charged with aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of obstructing governmental administration.

Police said that within the last five years he was previously convicted on a domestic violence charge.