Items found at yard sale lead to burglary charge

State troopers have charged a man with burglary after they said they found him selling items at a yard sale that were stolen from a vacant home in the Village of Allegany.

Police on Friday arrested William C. Carmona, 18, and charged him with third-degree burglary, troopers said Monday in a news release.

Troopers made the arrest after investigating a call of a burglary in progress at a residence on East Union Street, police said. It was not clear in the release when the burglary was reported.

Carmona was arraigned in Allegany Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.