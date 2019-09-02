HEWITT, James P., III

HEWITT - James P., III

Age 71, died suddenly On August 27, 2019 at Buffalo General Hospital. Born July 29, 1948 in Niagara Falls, he was the son of the late Thomas E. Hewitt, former editor of The Niagara Falls Gazette, and the late Louise Hewitt Tuverson. Jim graduated from Lewiston Porter High School in 1966 as a three-sport athlete and attended Williams College where he was a member of the basketball and golf teams. He graduated from Stetson Law School and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1975. A Niagara County District Attorney for 35 years, Jim was a partner in the law firm of Phelps, Gray and Hewitt. Jim was a member of the River Oaks Golf Club for 35 years and was also a member of Niagara Falls Country Club where he was a former club champion. He is survived by his sister Linda Davis; niece Leeanne; four great-nephews and nieces, nephew Christopher Hewitt; step-brother Russell Tuverson (Marianne); step-sister Anne McConnell Cinquina (Richard), and nephews Russell McConnell and Andrew McConnell. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Hewitt. Jim loved playing golf at River Oaks and enjoyed his regular Saturday foursome and playing the horses. His friends will all miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent in his honor to WNED-WBFO, P.O. Box 1263, Buffalo, NY 14240-1263. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOME INC., Lewiston, NY. For online condolences, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com