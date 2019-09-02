Canisius High product Fran Riordan named PCL Manager of the Year

Fran Riordan, a Canisius High School product who makes his home in the Buffalo area during the offseason, was named the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year on Monday.

Riordan manages the Las Vegas Aviators, a Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, leading the club to an 83-57 record en route to winning the PCL Pacific Southern Division. He spent the 2018 season with the Nashville Sounds, then the A's Triple-A affiliate.

As a team, the Aviators this season led the PCL with 50 triples, 926 RBIs and a .903 OPS. They also ranked second in batting average (.298), runs scored (959), hits (1,487), home runs (250) and doubles (314). The 250 homers eclipsed the franchise record of 184 set in 2001 and matched in 2004.

Noteworthy contributors to the Aviators this season include Sheldon Neuse, Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo, Seth Brown, Mark Payton Franklin Barreto and pitchers Daniel Mendgen and Jesus Luzardo, both of whom have pitched for the A’s.

Riordan is in his 19th season as a manager in professional baseball, including his fifth with the A's organization. He won his 1,000th career game this season and has an overall managing record of 1,034-982 heading into the PCL playoffs. Las Vegas will take on Sacramento in the opening round of the postseason on Wednesday.

Before joining the Oakland organization, Riordan managed the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League from 2011 to 2014 and left as the league's all-time leader in victories with 625. He was inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame in 2014.

Riordan also managed in the Northern League (Lake County and Kalamazoo). He began his managing career with Dubois County of the Frontier League in 2000 and then led the Richmond Roosters to back-to-back league titles as a player-manager in 2001 and 2002. He did not manage in 2003.

Riordan played seven seasons of professional baseball as a first baseman/outfielder (1997-2003). He played college baseball at Allegheny College (Pa.).