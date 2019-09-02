Four arrested during Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake

Genesee County sheriff's deputies arrested four people during Friday's Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake Amphitheater, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Justus P. Hoffman, 21, of Hamburg, was charged with trespassing after deputies said he tried to re-enter the venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Deputies charged Amber L. Haynes, 28, of Delevan, with second-degree harassment after she was accused of striking a security guard in the face, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Charles P. Mitchell, 39, of Stafford, who was accused of refusing to leave Darien Lake property after being told to leave several times, was charged with trespassing.

Jacob D. Dobrick, 22, of West Seneca, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, the Sheriff's Office said.

Each person was issued a ticket to appear in Darien Town Court on Sept. 19.