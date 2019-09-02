Feroleto seeks research on effects of moratorium on new vape shops

Concerned about health hazards of vaping, Buffalo Common Council Member Joel P. Feroleto has filed a resolution asking the city Law Department to research the effect of a six-month moratorium on licenses for new stores that specialize in selling electronic cigarettes.

He filed the resolution Friday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to public health agencies across the country about an outbreak "of several pulmonary diseases" associated with e-cigarette products. He also cited a recent health advisory for vaping from the State Health Department.

In his resolution, Feroleto cited "over 200 new cases of severe lung illnesses among e-cigarette users nationwide, which has called into question the safety of these products." He further states that in lawsuits against e-cigarette companies, the manufacturers have allegedly targeted young people through advertising and flavored nicotine.

Pending the outcome of the Law Department's review, Feroleto requested a resolution from city lawyers for the moratorium so that Council members could consider it.