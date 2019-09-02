EPSTEIN, Celia Feiner

EPSTEIN EPSTEIN - Celia Feiner Of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Schenectady, NY. On August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Howard Epstein; devoted mother of Anne (Niilo Kauppi), Edward, Jonathan (Judith), and Jeremy (Priscilla Chung); grandmother of Chloe Epstein, Oona and Caius Kauppi, Hailey and Gabriel Epstein, Sidney and Zachary Epstein; sister of Reggie (Ira) Cohen and David (Nancy) Feiner. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, 3 PM at Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Kadimah Academy Scholarship Fund, Jewish Federation, 2640 North Forest Rd. Getzville, NY 14068, or HIAS.org. Arrangements under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com